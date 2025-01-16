Tracking cooler temperatures for the holiday weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Thursday! The Yuma Jazz Series is back at the Yuma Palms Mall right in front of Harkins. The event will take place every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. You can see the full music line up here.

Grab your lawn chairs and a jacket. It will be a calm, but chilly night. Overnight lows will eventually dip down into the low 40s. We will see some clouds, but staying nice and dry.

We will have pretty quiet and pleasant conditions for the remainder of this week.

I am tracking a weather system that will start to move in this weekend, which will bring in cooler temperatures and breezier conditions.

For the holiday weekend, we will have mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures along with dry conditions.

The coolest day will be next week on Tuesday with daytime highs in the low and mid-60. We will also have extra cloud cover, but it's looking to stay dry with rain chances not looking likely as of now.

We have been on a prolonged stretch of dry weather since last year. As of today, we have seen 162 days of no measurable rainfall here in Yuma. Let's see how long this dry stretch will last.

DROUGHT UPDATE: With so many days and months without any rain it has brought big changes to our drought conditions.

As of TODAY, the majority of the Desert Southwest is now under severe drought conditions. And 14% of the state is experiencing extreme drought.