Tracking cold mornings with cool & breezy afternoons through the midweek

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a cold start to the day, with some of the coldest temperatures of the season just this morning.

It is the full Wolf Moon tonight, so if you plan to do any stargazing make sure to dress warm it will be cold with breezy conditions, and clear skies.

We can expect cold temperatures again tonight, with overnight lows in the mid-30s and low 40s. Take a look below at our overnight lows across the Desert Southwest.

Some areas such as Wellton, Tacna, and Dateland will have freezing temperatures which is why a Freeze WARNING is issued for midnight through 9 a.m. Tuesday for lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Make sure to stay warm and protect the 4 P's.

As a weather system continues to move through it will keep the Desert Southwest nice and dry with slightly below-normal temperatures for the first few days.

We will also have breezy conditions sticking with us as well for the first half of the week.

I am tracking breezy conditions, but thankfully nothing too overly gusts, but we will still have northerly winds and gusts between 20-30 MPH through Wednesday. Some areas will be stronger at times.

We have mostly clear skies, breezy conditions, and slightly cooler-than-normal temperatures through the middle of the week.

Daytime highs will warm back to the 70s later this week, with another cool-down on the way for the weekend.