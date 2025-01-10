Cold mornings & nice afternoons with more winds this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a great day with calm winds and pleasant afternoon temperatures.

However, as the night goes on our temperatures are going to take a big dip with overnight lows in low and upper 30s across the Desert Southwest.

A Freeze WARNING is issued and will go into effect 12 a.m. through 9 a.m. on Saturday AND Sunday morning for parts of Yuma County. It does include Wellton, Tacna, and Dateland where they could have morning lows in the low 30s.

Remember to take care of the 4 P's: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. Stay warm!

For the weekend, we will have dry conditions and seasonable daytime highs, but as a system moves closer, it will bring back breezy and windy conditions.

I am tracking stronger winds moving back in Saturday afternoon and will carry into Sunday with wind gusts ranging between 25-30 MPH. Winder conditions will favor toward the north and around Blythe and Quartzite.

Take a look below at our winds for Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, this weekend will be filled with sunny and clear skies, along with cold mornings and cool afternoons. Just be aware of the breezy conditions throughout the weekend.

Next is also looking to be nice with a few clouds, nice afternoons, with some winds.