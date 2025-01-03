Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tracking warmer than normal temps for the first weekend of the year

By
today at 6:35 PM
Published 3:45 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have more clouds with us today, but no rain is expected as we will stay nice and dry.

Temperatures yet again were in the low and mid-70s this afternoon, but make sure to dress warm and add some extra layers to your outfits for the evening because lows will eventually dip into the low-40s by tomorrow morning.

We will continue to stay warm and dry this weekend, but a lower pressure system will pass through the northern part of our region, which will cool down our temperatures just a few degrees starting Saturday.

It will also be a little breezy with gusts up to 20-25 MPH throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will consistently stay above normal and in the 70s with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and breezy through the weekend.

Another weather system is likely to affect the region early next week, bringing cooler temperatures and stronger winds starting Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content