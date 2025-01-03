Tracking warmer than normal temps for the first weekend of the year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have more clouds with us today, but no rain is expected as we will stay nice and dry.

Temperatures yet again were in the low and mid-70s this afternoon, but make sure to dress warm and add some extra layers to your outfits for the evening because lows will eventually dip into the low-40s by tomorrow morning.

We will continue to stay warm and dry this weekend, but a lower pressure system will pass through the northern part of our region, which will cool down our temperatures just a few degrees starting Saturday.

It will also be a little breezy with gusts up to 20-25 MPH throughout the weekend.

Temperatures will consistently stay above normal and in the 70s with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and breezy through the weekend.

Another weather system is likely to affect the region early next week, bringing cooler temperatures and stronger winds starting Tuesday.