YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local games start to pick back up in the Desert Southwest, including an Imperial Valley rivalry matchup in Brawley as the Wildcats boy's hoops team welcomes in Calipatria, and Central boy's soccer welcomes in Yuma Catholic to Cal Jones Field, all in Friday's sportscast.

