YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Court Appointed Special Associates (CASA) for children will be holding an information session for those interested in volunteering.

The session will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at Yuma Main Library (2951 S. 21st Drive) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Current CASA volunteers will inform and answer questions for anyone who would like to volunteer for the organization.