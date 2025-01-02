Tracking more clouds and above normal warmth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Thursday, temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday, but winds will continue to stay nice and light.

Now that the holidays are behind us I am sure a lot of you will want to stay indoors and just relax. I will say it's great relaxing weather as we will have chillier temps and calm conditions through the night.

A ridge of high pressure will keep the Desert Southwest dry and warm into the weekend.

Clouds will increase by Friday, which we will have mostly cloudy skies, but no rain is expected.

Heading into the weekend we are in for lots of sunshine with dry and warmer weather as highs will continue to stay in the 70s.

Early next week a weather system passes to the north of the region, which will bring in breezier conditions and slightly cooler temperatures early next week.