Warm, but still pleasant to start 2025

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 4:08 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy New Year! We are starting off the year with above-normal temperatures but still pretty pleasant.

Heading into the evening, we will have our temperatures cool down, so it will be pretty chilly if you have any New Year's plans tonight.

I am tracking a ridge of high pressure to keep the Desert Southwest warmer than normal and comfortably dry.

We will see more clouds by Friday with mostly cloudy skies, but no rain is expected.

Dry and warm conditions will persist into the weekend and through the first several days of the New Year.

Cooling temperatures closer to normal is expected going into early next week, with even the possibility of a transition to unsettled weather by the middle of next week. Also, tracking breezier conditions by next Tuesday.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

