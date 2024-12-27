Skip to Content
Man shot multiple times outside El Centro movie theater

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was shot multiple times Thursday morning outside the Cinemark movie theater, according to the El Centro Police Department (ECPD).

At about 1 a.m. on December 26, officers were called about a shooting at the Imperial Valley Mall on 3651 S. Dogwood Rd.

During their investigation, police were told of a man who was taken to the El Centro Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed the victim was arguing with another man inside the Cinemark, which led to the victim being shot by the suspect who had a handgun.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this case, ECPD encourages to call (760) 352-2111.

Marcos Icahuate

marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com

