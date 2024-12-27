City of Yuma introduces online map to display drone activity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma introduced an interactive map to give public information about drones operated by the city.

The map shows the locations, schedules, and purposes of drone activity updated within 24 hours of most flights.

Drones are used for tasks like building inspections, traffic investigations, and training exercises.

Each flight is conducted by a licensed pilot, with their credentials available on the map.

The City says this initiative promotes transparency, allowing residents to verify City drone use.

The drone activity site can be found here.