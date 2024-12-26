Victim identified in Yuma Interstate 8 hit-and-run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man who died in a car crash in the area of S. Avenue 36 E has been identified, according to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Ijah Se’lah Smith, of Atlanta, GA.

A little after 10:00 a.m. on December 20, YCSO was notified of a dead body near the westbound Interstate 8 exit ramp and South Avenue 36 E.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and found the body, which they determined was struck by a vehicle.

YCSO says the vehicle the fled the scene.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous

The case is still under investigation.