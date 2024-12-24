New Mexico prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Prosecutors have withdrawn their appeal of the dismissed case against Alec Baldwin.

Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey withdrew the appeal of a July decision to dismiss the charge against Alec Baldwin in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October of 2021.

The decision to drop the appeal strengthens the ruling by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer halfway through Baldwin's trial that dismissed the case on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense.

Baldwin's trial was upended by revelations that ammunition was brought into the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office (SFSO) in March by a man who said it could be related to Hutchins's killing.

Prosecutors said they considered the ammo unrelated and unimportant.

Following the news of the dismissal, attorney Gloria Allred is holding a press conference Tuesday to share a "heartfelt response" from Hutchins' parents and sister, whom are represented by Allred, according to a press release obtained by NBC News.

In addition, Allred and her co-counsel Carlos Hernandez will comment on the dismissal's impact on a civil lawsuit filed by Hutchins' parents and sister against Baldwin, "Rust" Productions, and others, the press release says.

