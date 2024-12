The fentanyl had an estimated street value of about $6,750

A K9 unit was able to find 1.9 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden inside a microwave.

According to a post on social media , agents stopped a vehicle in the Indio area.

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector agents arrested two people after finding fentanyl in their car.

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.