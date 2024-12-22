Rickey Henderson, Baseball Hall of Famer, dies at 65

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson died on Friday at the age of 65.

Henderson's family issued a statement saying in part:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my husband, Rickey Henderson. A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul. Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind."

Henderson grew up in Oakland, California and was a first baseman for the Oakland Athletics in the 1980s and 1990s.

He holds the record for most career stolen bases and is regarded as one the best leadoff hitters in major league baseball history.

Throughout his 25-year career, he played for nine teams: The Oakland A's, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Anaheim Angels, Seattle Mariners, and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 10-time all-star won the American League MVP Award in 1990, leading the MLB in runs scored, stolen bases, and on-base percentage.

Henderson was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2009. The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame also inducted Henderson in 2020.

The Athletics also issued a statement saying in part, "We are shocked and heartbroken by his passing. His loss will be felt not only by A’s fans but also by baseball fans around the world. The entire A's organization sends its sincere condolences to Rickey’s family and loved ones at this time."