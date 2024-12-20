Skip to Content
Tracking a warm weekend with increasing clouds

Weather Authority/ KYMA
Updated today at 4:07 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Expect daytime highs to be 10-degrees above normal which will continue through this weekend as high pressure dominates over the region.

It will be a warm weekend with some clouds, but dry conditions will continue, overall it will be great for the last weekend before the holiday. Make sure to visit our events page for all the fun and local holiday events this weekend.

A weather system is expected to move through the region on Christmas Day, but conditions are expected to remain dry for the Desert Southwest with only a slight cooldown and breezier conditions.

Saturday is Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, but we can look forward to gradually increasing daylight as the days lengthen through the end of December.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

