Tracking unusually warm temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Thursday! We have similar weather as yesterday with warm, but still pleasant temperatures.

Going into the evening, we will have light winds, clear skies, and chilly temperatures. If you are heading out to Christmas at the Crossing, make sure to dress warm.

Dry conditions with unseasonably warm temperatures will persist into this weekend as a ridge of high pressure stays put in the region.

We will continue to have daytime highs near the 80s through the weekend, so we will be kicking off the first day of winter with above-normal warmth. The Winter Solstice begins Saturday, December 21st at 2:20 a.m.

I am tracking Temperatures to cool down a little bit around Christmas Day as a weather system passes through the region.