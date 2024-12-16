Tracking warming temperatures for our week ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry conditions and above-normal temperatures will persist through

the week, with a couple of dry weather systems passing north of the region over the next few days, bringing periods of high-level clouds.

A strong high pressure will build over much of the Western United States midweek, leading to highs near 80 degrees.

Temperatures will gradually warm up and trend about 10 degrees above normal later in the week. It will be a little breezy by the middle of the week wit gusts 20-25 MPH.

Aside from the warm temperatures, it will be a great and quiet week ahead.