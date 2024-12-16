Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tracking warming temperatures for our week ahead

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:47 PM
Published 3:24 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dry conditions and above-normal temperatures will persist through
the week, with a couple of dry weather systems passing north of the region over the next few days, bringing periods of high-level clouds.

A strong high pressure will build over much of the Western United States midweek, leading to highs near 80 degrees.

Temperatures will gradually warm up and trend about 10 degrees above normal later in the week. It will be a little breezy by the middle of the week wit gusts 20-25 MPH.

Aside from the warm temperatures, it will be a great and quiet week ahead.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content