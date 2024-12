The Raiders came out of the gates blazing as they used a big first half to propel them to a blowout win

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola boys basketball (4-3) took down Yuma (3-3) 73-54 at Raider Gym on Monday night.

Both teams will have long breaks before their next games.

The Raiders will next play on Jan 2 in the Nike TOC tournament, while Yuma will play again on Jan 7 against Desert Sunrise.