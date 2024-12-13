Mysterious “boom” heard and felt in Fortuna Foothills

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground both say they weren't involved and don't know what happened.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A mysterious boom was heard and felt throughout the the Foothills early on Friday afternoon.

"I was getting ready for work and my whole house shook," KYMA Anchor Scott Gross said. "I thought there was a car accident outside my place. I went outside and there was nothing. I asked my neighbor if he saw anything, he said no, but he heard it and felt it in his chest."

Hundreds of people in the Fortuna Foothills experienced the same situation.

"I was getting my hair cut in the Foothills and the whole building shook," Daniel Reyes said. "No one knew what was going on."

We reached out to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office who told us they took numerous calls on the situation.

KYMA-TV also reached out to the Yuma Proving Grounds and the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, both said they were not involved in any type of military training involving explosions.

Despite reports circulating online YCSO says they do not know where the boom came from or what it was.

They also say they are no longer investigating the issue.

As of now, what happened in the Foothills remains a mystery.