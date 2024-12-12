Tracking slightly warmer afternoons and dry conditions for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A few weather systems also known as the atmospheric river will pass through over the next several days but will remain too far to the north, bringing very cold and wet weather to the northwest.

Down here in the Desert Southwest, we may see a few passing clouds, but we have a ridge of high pressure keeping us dry and warmer than normal for the days ahead.

Due to the activity toward the north, it will bring a westerly flow which will increase winds later this evening and through tomorrow morning for Imperial County.

Tracking gustier winds to the west and in Ocotillo, but those in the valley could have gusts near 30 MPH tonight and early tomorrow morning. Those in Yuma will continue to have light and quiet winds.

There is a Wind Advisory for the southwest corner of Imperial County that does include Ocotillo and it will go into effect 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. (PST)

Gusts in that area and off the the west could go up to 50 MPH.

Overall, dry and quiet conditions can be expected through the remainder of this week and into the weekend.

Temperatures through the start of next week will run near to slightly above normal, with highs generally in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.