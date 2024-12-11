Tracking a slight warm-up in the days ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Wednesday! It was a cold start to the day and we welcome extra cloud cover to our skies today.

However, no rain is coming with these clouds as we are staying very dry with dew points in the 20s or below across the area.

For the rest of our evening, we will have light winds, dry conditions, and lingering clouds sticking with us.

Temperatures will cool down, which will lead to another cold morning for Thursday with overnight lows in the low 40s and upper 30s. Make sure to keep warm and bundle up!

A few weather systems will continue to move toward the north, but it won't bring in major changes to our weather conditions just slightly above-normal temperatures, some passing clouds, and a little breeze at times.

We still see some passing clouds for the days ahead plus dry conditions staying put for the next several days.

Temperatures will also warm back to the 70s and be above normal later in the week and through the upcoming weekend.