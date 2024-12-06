1.2 million acre-feet saved at Lake Mead

(KYMA, KECY) - California's efforts to conserve water from the Colorado River are paying off.

In a press release obtained by KYMA, thanks to the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) and local farmers, over 1.2 million acre-feet of water have been saved in just two years, boosting Lake Mead's elevation by 16 feet.

Courtesy: Imperial Irrigation District

These efforts are part of the Lower Basin Drought Plan and represent the lowest water use in California since the 1940s, IID says.

IID's innovative programs, including On-Farm Efficiency and seasonal Deficit Irrigation, helped achieve these efforts.

To learn more about this, click here.