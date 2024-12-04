Food City holds two statewide tamale contests

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Food City is celebrating tamale season with two statewide contests.

The first is their tamale making story contest. They say it's a way for families to share their favorite tamale memories and traditions.

People can submit their stories online from now until Friday, December 6 for a chance to win gift card prizes.

"All of us especially in the Latin families, we are all in the tamale making season, and so that is why Food City is offering the tamale making story contest, so the public can share with us their beautiful memories of what is your best memory of making tamales, or why is it important for you to make tamales," said Food City PR manager Susy Ferra.

If you want to get your hands dirty, Arizonan's throughout the valley can also participate in their 22nd Annual Tamale Making Contest.

Eight winners will be selected to prepare tamales and compete in the grand finale in Phoenix on December 14.