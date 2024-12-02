Skip to Content
City of San Luis lighting up for Christmas season

By
Published 5:05 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis, Arizona is getting ready to light up the Christmas season.

City officials will turn on the Christmas tree lights Tuesday night at six.

It'll be at the roundabout on Main Street.

The celebration includes free food and live music by local schools.

"We will also have the marching band from Gadsden, they'll be traveling to London so we are very excited to have them again and we are having free hot chocolate and cookies," said Angelica Roldan, San Luis Parks and Recreation Director.

Arrive early and enjoy a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

