Above-normal temperatures for the first week of December

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Cyber Monday! It's been an overall pleasant day.

Calm conditions will continue with chillier temperatures. Perfect, weather to stay inside and bundle up to do any online shopping.

A quiet and dry weather pattern will persist over the Desert Southwest through the week.

This will allow clear and sunny skies with warmer temperatures for the next several days.

High temperatures are expected to remain around 5 to 10 degrees above average with highs in the upper 70s and near or at the low 80s.

Even though our afternoon highs will remain above-normal for December, it will still be nice and pleasant for outdoor activities.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

