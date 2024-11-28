Skip to Content
Thankful for today’s Thanksgiving weather forecast

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Published 3:39 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Gobble Gobble! Happy Thanksgiving!

It's a beautiful day, we have some passing clouds and chillier temperatures as the night goes on. Also, tracking breezy conditions with wind gusts of 20-25 MPH is possible.

We have been have a cloudy week and it will continue again for Friday as another round of clouds moving in.

With these clouds, no rain is expected, and we will continue to have comfortably dry conditions.

Looking ahead to our shopping weekend, we will have more sunshine and temperatures warming to the upper 70s.

Overall, we are in for a comfortable and enjoyable weekend.

Heads up! Our temperature outlook is showing warmer colors on the map and this indicates above average average temperatures in the days ahead.

