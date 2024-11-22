Tracking increasing clouds with mild temperatures for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure over the the Desert Southwest will stay put for today keeping our temperatures slightly warmer than normal.

A incoming lower pressure will bring in more clouds and keep our temperatures comfortable for the weekend.

Pacific moisture from the north will travel further south bringing in some showers to southern California on Saturday.

The Desert Southwest will experience developing clouds starting Sunday and into next week with rain chances less than 10%.

Extra cloud cover will linger all next week with temperatures dropping cooler than normal by Thanksgiving.