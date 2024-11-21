Holtville unveils Alamo River Wetlands project

Holtville, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - After nearly 20 years in the making, the 30-acre Alamo River Wetlands Project in Holtville has become a reality.

This transformative initiative not only aims to enhance the environment but also provides residents with a serene space to connect with nature.

The wetlands are designed to improve the water quality of the Alamo River, which flows into the Salton Sea. Mayor Murray Anderson said, “This was all barren and really nothing, and we converted it into a wetlands area. It gives us almost like a bird sanctuary. We will have vegetation, birds using this area. It will help clean the Alamo River.”

The project also includes plans to integrate walking trails that will connect the wetlands to key Holtville landmarks, creating a network of trails for outdoor enthusiasts. “We got a little over a mile trail that we want to connect with the trestle bridge, which will lead over here and give a lot of walking trails around this end of the city of Holtville,” Mayor Anderson explained.

The wetlands are located along the Alamo River, just behind the Holtville Truck Scale on Zenos Road.