Tracking a slight warming trend for the rest of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been another beautiful yet overall enjoyable day here in the Desert Southwest.

Heading into the evening we will stay calm and dry with chillier temperatures with lows dipping down to the 40s.

While we have comfortable and dry conditions here in the Desert Southwest, those to the north have a strong weather system called a Bomb Cyclone bringing high moisture and severe storms for the rest of the week.

However, there is unsettled weather that could linger into early next week, but this storm system's impact on the Desert Southwest will be fairly limited, with the exception of a few increased clouds.

As a high-pressure system builds over the Desert Southwest, temperatures will quickly warm to near-normal and slightly above normal on Thursday and into this weekend.

As mentioned before, the strong weather system toward the north will bring in extra clouds with very low chances for precipitation in the days ahead.