Nice weather with much warmer temps later this week

today at 4:12 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will continue to drop through the night leading to overnight lows in the mid and low 40s.

High pressure will build into the region during the middle of the week, where temperatures will quickly warm to a near-normal range Wednesday and slightly above normal by Thursday and into the weekend.

Dry conditions are expected to continue through at least the upcoming weekend with highs gradually warming to the 80s later this week.

While we have comfortable and dry conditions here in the Desert Southwest, those to the north have a strong weather system bringing high moisture and severe storms this week.

