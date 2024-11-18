Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tracking a beautiful and pleasant week before a warm-up moves in

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:25 PM
Published 3:17 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a wonderful day with cool temperatures, dry conditions, and lighter winds.

However, temperatures will become pretty chilly through the evening, but this is expected for this time of year.

Our last weather disturbance continues to move east and exiting the area today, another system to the north will bring in slightly breezier conditions for Tuesday.

Mainly Yuma County will have breezier conditions Tuesday afternoon with highest gusts of 20 MPH.

Overall it will be a sunny and comfortable week with a little extra cloud cover, but no rain expected for our area.

A strong high pressure will build into the region during the middle and end of the week. This pattern will ensure dry weather with temperatures reaching the low 80s for the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content