Tracking a beautiful and pleasant week before a warm-up moves in

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a wonderful day with cool temperatures, dry conditions, and lighter winds.

However, temperatures will become pretty chilly through the evening, but this is expected for this time of year.

Our last weather disturbance continues to move east and exiting the area today, another system to the north will bring in slightly breezier conditions for Tuesday.

Mainly Yuma County will have breezier conditions Tuesday afternoon with highest gusts of 20 MPH.

Overall it will be a sunny and comfortable week with a little extra cloud cover, but no rain expected for our area.

A strong high pressure will build into the region during the middle and end of the week. This pattern will ensure dry weather with temperatures reaching the low 80s for the weekend.