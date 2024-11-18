Conan O’Brien to host 97th Academy Awards

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Conan O'Brien is returning to live television for one night.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the comedian will host the 97th Academy Awards in March.

Organizers say O'Brien was the "perfect" choice because of his humor, love of movies, and live TV expertise.

They are hoping he can bring a freshness to the show to help revive ratings.

This will be O'Brien's first time hosting the Oscars. He previously hosted other award shows, including the Emmys.

The Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 2 on ABC.