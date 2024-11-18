Skip to Content
Top Stories

Conan O’Brien to host 97th Academy Awards

By , ,
today at 7:51 AM
Published 7:59 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Conan O'Brien is returning to live television for one night.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the comedian will host the 97th Academy Awards in March.

Organizers say O'Brien was the "perfect" choice because of his humor, love of movies, and live TV expertise.

They are hoping he can bring a freshness to the show to help revive ratings.

This will be O'Brien's first time hosting the Oscars. He previously hosted other award shows, including the Emmys.

The Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 2 on ABC.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content