Tracking winds and cooler temps as an incoming system approaches the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - I am tracking a strong low-pressure system to our north, which will drop further south on Friday and it will bring in gustier conditions with colder temperatures to the Desert Southwest tomorrow through the weekend.

A Wind Advisory is issued for the southwest corner of Imperial County for strong westerly winds with gusts 50-55 MPH. This will go into effect 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. Saturday (PST).

An Air Quality Alert is also issued for parts of Yuma County for Friday due to high levels of ozone.

Stronger westerly winds will start to pick up tonight, leading to more widespread breezy and windy conditions on Friday. Peak gusts are expected to peak at 25-30 MPH. Gustier winds will favor the west such as areas like Ocotillo.

Toward the end of the week, some precipitation will start to move in central and southern parts of California, our rain chances for the Desert Southwest are looking very low.

Those in the higher elevation and mountain areas within the region are expected to get snow.

Noticeable cooler temperatures will move in on Friday through the upcoming weekend as highs will drop into the upper 60s and trend 10°+ below average.

Next week, temperatures will still stay cooler than normal, with more winds throughout the week.

DROUGHT UPDATE: We have new changes with our short-term drought conditions here in the Desert Southwest.

Parts of Arizona including a chunk of La Paz County, are now experiencing EXTREME conditions, which is the darker red color as of this week. The last time Arizona was close to this amount of Extreme short-term drought (8% of the state) was August 2022.

You can read more about Arizona and California drought conditions by clicking on the links.