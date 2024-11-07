Tracking lighter winds and a warmer days on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A lower pressure system is settled over the Desert Southwest today, bringing us some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

Our overnight lows for Friday morning will be pretty chilly/cold! Check out overnight lows, we will be trending about 10°+ below our average lows for this time of year.

Remember the 4 P's: Don't forget to check on People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

As the weather system moves off late this week, temperatures will gradually warm each day, eventually reaching a near-normal range Sunday into early next week.

I am tracking lots of sunshine, light winds, and overall comfortable temperatures for the holiday weekend.

Daytime highs will warm to the low 80s by Sunday, and stick around all next week, but that is seasonable for this time in November.