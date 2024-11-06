Tracking breezy conditions and cooler-than-normal temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a pretty breezy and windy start to the day, which brought some blowing dust.

Due to the ongoing winds, blowing dust is still possible which is why an Air Quality Alert is also in effect for Imperial Valley and El Centro through the evening.

Winds will be lighter this evening, but still going to be breezy through Thursday afternoon where the highest gusts of 25-30 MPH will be expected.

A weather system centered near the Four Corners will keep our temperatures cooler than normal. Some areas in the region could have freezing temperatures.

I'm tracking lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and daytime highs being comfortable with chilly overnights for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will start to warm up by the end of the week, with highs returning to near-normal levels by Sunday.