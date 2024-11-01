Nice start to November with incoming changes for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Friday it's another FANTASTIC and comfortable day, but through the night, temperatures will quickly drop.

GOOBLE GOOBLE, don't forget the News 11 Share your Holiday Turkey Drive will be going on at all local Yuma County Walmart's until 10 p.m. tonight.

Another lower pressure system and cold front will move into the region by the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week, which will result in increasing clouds, rain chances, stronger winds, and cooler temperatures.

Rain chances are looking low for our area, but stronger winds and dust will be expected later in the weekend and into early next week.

Temperatures will stay comfortable through the weekend, however come next week temperatures will eventually drop into the low 70s with chillier overnight lows.

Stronger winds will begin to move in Saturday night Imperial County, leading to stronger northerly winds Sunday and Monday.

I am tracking wind gusts between 20-35 MPH with patchy blowing dust, especially on Monday morning/afternoon.