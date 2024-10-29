Skip to Content
Yuma County 6th grade student honored as essay contest winner

Office of the Arizona State Treasurer
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 6th grade Yuma County student from Harvest Preparatory Academy was honored at the state capitol Tuesday.

Juancarlos Garcia was honored as one of the 20 winners in the statewide AZ529 essay writing contest.

Students were tasked to write about their dream job and how they plan to achieve it.

Garcia was chosen from more than 600 entries in the contest and was honored at the State Capitol with a certificate and $529 check for their own AZ529 account.

Garcia's dream is to become a surgeon.

Students were presented their certificates by State Treasurer Kimberly Yee.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

