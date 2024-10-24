Warm temperatures for now with big changes on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong high pressure system is expected to persist over the region through this weekend keeping our temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average.

Clouds will also increase this weekend, but dry conditions will persist with highs in the mid and upper 90s.

A weather pattern change will bring in gustier winds and even cooler temperatures early next week.

Take a look at our 6-10 temperature outlook, we have well below-normal temperatures in the forecast in the days ahead.