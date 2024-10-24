Skip to Content
Warm temperatures for now with big changes on the way

Weather Authority/ KYMA
3:58 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong high pressure system is expected to persist over the region through this weekend keeping our temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average.

Clouds will also increase this weekend, but dry conditions will persist with highs in the mid and upper 90s.

A weather pattern change will bring in gustier winds and even cooler temperatures early next week.

Take a look at our 6-10 temperature outlook, we have well below-normal temperatures in the forecast in the days ahead.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

