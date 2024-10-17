Gustier winds and cooler temperatures are taking over on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A large trough of low pressure continues to strengthen toward our north and will usher in breezy to gusty conditions.

This system will also bring in well below-normal temperatures through the weekend.

A Wind Advisory is issued for the northern parts of the Desert Southwest and it does include Blythe.

This will go into effect from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday for gusts up to 45 MPH.

Breezier conditions will start to move in this evening, but winds will gradually increase Friday morning across the Desert Southwest.

Winds will shift direction as we will have winds coming from the north with peak gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Patchy blowing dust is likely from these winds.

I am still tracking breezy conditions into Saturday with highs in the 80s, along with chilly overnights through the weekend.

Temperatures will slightly rise early next week, but it will still be nice and comfortable.