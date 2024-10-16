Tracking cooler and gustier winds in the days ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A stronger lower pressure system will continue to strengthen which will bring in cooler temperatures, gustier winds, and higher rain changes to the region in the days to come.

Gustier winds will begin to move in starting Thursday night, with even stronger winds on Friday, as we will have strong winds coming from the north bringing highest gusts of 30-35 MPH expected across the Desert Southwest.

Temperatures will drop to below-normal levels with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid and upper 50s by Friday.

I am tracking a slight warm-up that will return early next week.