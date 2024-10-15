Tracking a cooldown and winds in the days ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are slightly warmer than normal this afternoon, but it will become a lot cooler and very nice throughout the night.

Keep in mind a touch of humidity will creep in again overnight, with dew points in the 50s and even 60s.

A large trough of low pressure will begin to move in on Wednesday, this will filter in cooler air leading to a cooling trend and breezier conditions.

This incoming system will allow stronger winds, especially on Friday with gusts 25-30 MPH being expected.

The winds will drop our high temperatures into the low 80s through the weekend, with Friday and Saturday being the coolest days, with a slight warming early next week.