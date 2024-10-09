Skip to Content
Top Stories

Temperatures slowly cooling down through the week

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:32 PM
Published 3:18 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weak lower pressure system is passing through which is giving us a little break from the excessive heat.

However, a weaker high-pressure system is still staying in the picture keeping our temperatures above-average with record highs still being possible.

We may see some passing clouds with a touch of humidity overnight, but still going to stay pretty dry with plenty of sunshine for the afternoons.

Temperatures are slowly cooling throughout the week, which will eventually lead to near-average highs next week.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content