Temperatures slowly cooling down through the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weak lower pressure system is passing through which is giving us a little break from the excessive heat.

However, a weaker high-pressure system is still staying in the picture keeping our temperatures above-average with record highs still being possible.

We may see some passing clouds with a touch of humidity overnight, but still going to stay pretty dry with plenty of sunshine for the afternoons.

Temperatures are slowly cooling throughout the week, which will eventually lead to near-average highs next week.