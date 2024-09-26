Skip to Content
Police searching for man trespassing in San Luis homes

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) are searching for 33-year-old Juan Carlos Avila, who has been trespassing into several homes.

Officers are searching for Avila in the area of San Francisco St. and 9th Ave.

Avila was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts and socks. SLPD says he's described as a short Hispanic with a medium build.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SLPD at 928-341-2420 or dial 911.

