Pet Talk: Meet Raya

An adorable pup who is very loving and looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Raya!

Raya is a 6 year old spayed female shepherd mix who weighs 54 pounds and has lots of positive energy.

Raya is leash trained, friendly, and likes to be petted.

She also loves to splash around in her wading pool.

Raya gets along with other dogs but would be perfectly happy in a home where she is the only pet.

Come visit Raya at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Raya or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.