Cool and breezy with warmer temperatures for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A series of lower pressure systems continue to result in temperatures around five to 10 degrees below normal for the remainder of the workweek.

Stronger westerly winds will move back in the area on Thursday evening with expected gusts of 20-30 MPH.

Stronger winds will favor off toward our west with patchy blowing dust being possible.

Temperatures will remain cool for mid-September through Friday with triple digits making their way back to the Desert Southwest this weekend.