Skip to Content
Top Stories

Cool and breezy with warmer temperatures for the weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:04 PM
Published 2:13 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A series of lower pressure systems continue to result in temperatures around five to 10 degrees below normal for the remainder of the workweek.

Stronger westerly winds will move back in the area on Thursday evening with expected gusts of 20-30 MPH.

Stronger winds will favor off toward our west with patchy blowing dust being possible.

Temperatures will remain cool for mid-September through Friday with triple digits making their way back to the Desert Southwest this weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content