Cooler-than-normal temperatures persist for the rest of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Winds are much calmer today, which is perfect because this afternoon is the coolest day of the week, with highs in the upper 80s.

Look up! Catch the partial eclipse and September’s Supermoon TONIGHT!

The Harvest Supermoon will peak around 7:34 p.m. and the best view of the partial eclipse will be around 6:40 p.m. until 9:47 p.m. This will last about 3 hours with a maximum view at 7:44 p.m.

A lower pressure system will pass northeast of the region, which is bringing in a cooler and drier air that is allowing our temperatures to remain well below normal through the end of the work week.

I am also tracking breezier conditions and possibly blowing dust to return with gusts 20-30 MPH Thursday evening.

It will be cool to wrap up the final days of summer, but we will start the first day of fall season, with above-normal warmth returning early next week.