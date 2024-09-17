Skip to Content
Top Stories

Cooler-than-normal temperatures persist for the rest of the week

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:35 PM
Published 3:28 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Winds are much calmer today, which is perfect because this afternoon is the coolest day of the week, with highs in the upper 80s.

Look up! Catch the partial eclipse and September’s Supermoon TONIGHT!

The Harvest Supermoon will peak around 7:34 p.m. and the best view of the partial eclipse will be around 6:40 p.m. until 9:47 p.m. This will last about 3 hours with a maximum view at 7:44 p.m.

A lower pressure system will pass northeast of the region, which is bringing in a cooler and drier air that is allowing our temperatures to remain well below normal through the end of the work week.

I am also tracking breezier conditions and possibly blowing dust to return with gusts 20-30 MPH Thursday evening.

It will be cool to wrap up the final days of summer, but we will start the first day of fall season, with above-normal warmth returning early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content