Tracking strong gusty winds through tonight with a cool week ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We FINALLY have afternoon temperatures in the double-digits today! We haven't had temperatures in the double-digits since May 29th.

Highs are trending in the mid and low 90s, which is well below normal for this time of year, the average for this time of year is 102 degrees.

With the cooler temperatures, it is bringing in breezy and windy conditions through tonight across the Desert Southwest.

These winds will be coming from the west, with peak gusts up to 40 MPH expected; winds will begin to decrease after midnight.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight for parts of Imperial County due to increased particle pollution from blowing dust.

Plus, there is a Wind Advisory for the southwest corner of Imperial County until midnight as gusts could peak up to 50 MPH.

This week we actually can look forward to highs in the 90s and even upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s throughout the week, which is about 10-15 degrees below normal.

Overall, we have great weather to spend time outdoors especially to take a look at the Harvest Full Super Moon Tuesday night around 7:39 p.m.

Also, tracking dry and clear conditions for the rest of the week with a warming trend returning back in the forecast for the weekend.