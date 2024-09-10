Skip to Content
More heat today with strengthening winds into Wednesday

Weather Authority
2:57 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - More heat continues once again, but thankfully our current excessive heat warning is set to expire at 8 P.M. TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Alert is also issued for the Imperial Valley due to high levels of ozone (smog) for parts of Imperial County until 8 P.M. TONIGHT.

An incoming lower pressure system that is moving across the western part of the U.S. will bring gustier conditions to the region on Wednesday and Thursday followed by cooler temperatures.

Winds will begin to pick up this evening but will continue to strengthen Wednesday afternoon/evening with strong westerly wind gusts of 20-30 MPH across the area.

A noticeably cooling trend will continue through the week, with highs dropping into the low 100s on Thursday, leading to even cooler temperatures next week.

There is also a slight chance for increasing moisture this weekend that I will bring updates on.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

