Court ruling bans agencies from posting mugshots online in Arizona

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A recent court ruling has banned agencies from posting mugshots online in Arizona.

It stems from a man who's suing the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), claiming when they posted his mugshot on the internet, it permanently damaged his business and reputation.

The court justices say it's to protect individuals who have been convicted of a crime, preventing embarrassment and affecting them in other ways.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has suspended public access to the Yuma County Detention Center's booking website due to the Ninth Circuit's ruling.

Other county law enforcement agencies are doing the same thing.