YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Meteorological summer 2024 (Jun-Jul-Aug) ended as the HOTTEST in the period for Yuma since 1878 based on the average daily temperature.

It's also been recorded that this is Arizona's hottest summer.

Unusually hot weather continued in August. Yuma has a tie for being the 5th warmest since 1878.

In fact, every long-term reporting station in Arizona also fell in the top 10 warmest.